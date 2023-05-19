Tripura: Multiple Dead Fetuses Recovered From Trash Cans of Sub-Divisional Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 19, 2023: Intense tension hit Tripura’s Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital premises in Sepahijala district after two dead fetuses were recovered from trash cans of the hospital on Friday morning.

Hearing about this untoward incident, Bishalgarh sub-division medical officer (SDMO) Jyotirmoy Das rushed to the spot. He informed than an investigation will be initiated in order to find out how multiple baby fetuses came into the trash cans and issue showcause notices to all those nurses who were in-charge.

Local sources alleged that illegal abortions are rampantly going on in Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital. However, sources also informed that the newly elected MLA Sushanta Deb visited the hospital several times and making untiring efforts to convert the sub-divisional hospital into a model hospital. But it seems that the MLA’s efforts are being thrown into the dustbin.