Tripura Police Held 5 Rohingyas With Indian ‘Aadhar’ Card

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 19, 2023: Tripura police arrested five Rohingyas from Dharmanagar railway station in northern district on Friday. Among them, three are men and two are women while all have ‘Aadhar Card’ of India.

The arrested Rohingyas are- Noor Kulima, Mohammad Shah, Rozina Begum, Umrullah and Md Ririan. Those who were arrested said that there was another person with them named Ruksar Bibi.

All of them were refugees from the Kutupalan Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh. While they were in Bangladesh, a man named Mohammad Alam from that country sent them to India with Indian Aadhar card. Each of them arrived at Agartala by paying Rs 25,000 on May 18 last after cutting the barbed-wire fence through Comilla of Bangladesh.

After coming to Agartala, Ruksar Bibi ran away on someone’s bike. Their intention is to go to Jammu and Kashmir. They are currently in the custody of Dharmanagar Police Station.

However, the question has started to arise as to how the Bangladeshi person created India’s Aadhar card. The police believe that a large human trafficking gang is involved behind this. But due to the lack of strict monitoring by the administration, the cases of human trafficking are increasing.