Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Paves Path To Assist Unemployed Youths Financially

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 20, 2023: Tripura’s Animal Resource Development, Fisheries and SC Welfare minister Sudhangshu Das is paving ways for employment opportunities by providing financial assistance for the unemployed youths after completing their higher studies across the state as the government is not capable of providing jobs to all.

During his second day visit to South Tripura district i.e. Saturday, minister Das told the reporters of Santirbazar sub-division that efforts are being made to provide various scholarships of pre-matric and post-matric for the students and financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh for the unemployed youths to become self-reliant.

After completion of their higher studies, youths can become financially sustainable acquiring support from the departments of Fisheries and Animal Resource Development across the state. Even this offer is also open for those who have crossed the deadline to apply for jobs, minister said.

As it is not possible to provide employment on behalf of government for all, minister Das is making his untiring efforts to find employment for the unemployed through these departments.

On the second day of his visit to South Tripura district, Das visited a pig farm at Bir Chandra Manu in Santirbazar sub-division and met with the members of a Self-Help Group assisted by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM). This SHG has 20 members and while interacting with them, he had come to know that they are rearing pigs together. The members of SHG is hopeful that they will be able to see profitable aspects of this pig farming in the next few months.

Minister also said that he is working with team of officials, employees and people of the state for increasing the production of milk, eggs, fish and meat.

He also found that the veterinary office at Bir Chandra Manu is locked even after 12 noon. Being angry with such an attitude of government employee toward common masses, the minister at once asked the department’s higher official to issue a showcause notice to the official and reply for what reason he or she is absent. In view of this, Principal Veterinary Officer of TTAADC gave a letter to Sukanta Debbarma, ARDA, SMSC of BC Manu for unauthorized absent in duty and reply by May 24 next.

The SC Welfare minister Das also visited SC Boys Hostel and Santirbazar Class XII School. He said that he will stay in each district for two days in a month. On the first day, he will meet the officials of all departments in a discussion meeting and interact with people through field visits on the following day.

Meanwhile, ARD and Fisheries minister Das also inaugurated ‘Pisciculture Knowledge Centre’ including ‘IMC Hatchery’ and ‘Laboratory Building for Gene Bank’ at National Fish Seed Farm, Muhuripur under Santirbazar sub-division. He was accompanied by Minorities Welfare minister Sukla Charan Noatia, MLA Pramod Reang and Secretary BS Mishra.