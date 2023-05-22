830 Kgs Of Burmese Betel Nut Seized At Tripura-Mizoram Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2023: In yet another achievement, Tripura police succeeded in seizing 830 kilograms of illegal Burmese betel nuts at Bansal area in northern district of the state.

Within 24 hours of assuming new charge as the officer-in-charge (OC) Raju Bhowmik of Damcherra police station in North Tripura district, which is also sharing interstate boundary with Mizoram received a tip-off that Burmese betel nut was illegally entering Tripura via Mizoram in a six-wheeler truck bearing number AS01-DD1316.

Accordingly, Damcherra police station staff led by OC Bhowmik sat to trap the vehicle and its driver. From a long distance, the driver saw the checkpoint and accelerated the speed. However, police chased and driver left the vehicle at an area adjacent of Bansul SPO camp.

Later, the vehicle was brought from the concerned area to the Damcherra police station. During search, 830 kilograms of illegal Burmese betel nuts were recovered from the secret compartment inside the vehicle.

Damcherra police station registered a specific case in this regard and begins investigation.

Meanwhile, rumours mongered against a resident Sudip Das of Ramnagar and his uncle Nantu Das for involvement in the trade of Burmese betel nut and cow smuggling.

Earlier, cases of molestation and theft have been filed in the name of Sudip Das with Dharmanagar police station in North Tripura district. The police said that all those involved in this gang will be caught soon.