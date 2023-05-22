BSF Tripura Seized Huge Consignment Of Smartphones From Government-Owned Bus at Agartala-Akhaura ICP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2023: The vigilant troops and officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 665 smartphones including 363 brand-new mobile phones of various manufacturing companies and models from a Tripura government-owned bus, and apprehended the driver on Sunday last.

According a press communique issued by the BSF, Tripura Frontier’s PRO it has been reported that a Maitri Bus Service from Agartala to Dhaka of Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) bearing registration number TR01C-1299 arrived at Gate No. 02 of the Integrated Check-Post (ICP) Agartala for security checking. All boarded passengers, except for the bus driver named Badal Haque, accompanied by the bus conductor and liaison officer, went inside the ICP for immigration and customs clearance, as per protocol. Border Security Force (BSF) officials, including the intelligence team, thoroughly examined the bus.

While inspecting the bus, the BSF officials noticed and got suspicious that one plate fitted with a nut bolt was clean, while the surrounding plates were muddy. With the aid of their tool kit, they opened the cavity and recovered a total of 665 mobile phones, including 363 brand-new mobile phones of various makes and models hidden. The suspects carrying these mobile phones were already inside the ICP and quickly completed their immigration process and left as regular passengers after sensing that the goods from the vehicle had been seized by the BSF. The BSF apprehended the driver and seized the mobile phones which were handed over to customs after the necessary formalities were completed.

Vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are effectively guarding the international border and regularly seizing various contraband items from the bordering areas.