Tripura BJP Eyes On Strengthening Party From Grassroots; CM Dr Manik Saha Refuses To Comment On Ex-CM Biplab Deb’s Statement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday refused to comment on the statement of former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb who earlier on Sunday claimed that everything is not going on well in the ruling party. However, Dr Saha stated that he is unwilling to make any comment in this regard.

The former CM Deb in a press conference on Sunday afternoon claimed that the party’s organization is getting hollow with the inclusion of new members in the internal party discussions which is a worrying situation.

While briefing media persons at the premises of Charilam Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district after completion of a day-long ‘Karyakarini Baithok’ (Executive Committee Meeting) on Monday, Dr Saha said that the unity of the saffron party is perfect and no such internal disagreement is there among party leaders.

“Our party’s karyakartas are bound together by strong relationships and common interests. However, certain issues raise from time to time which are being mitigated through discussions in presence of our senior leaders”, he said.

Speaking about the executive committee’s meeting, Dr Saha said, “Talks took place on the organizational scenario of the party in length. Every speakers significantly focused on strengthen the party from grassroots level. As there are 3,328 booths in Tripura, we can definitely achieve smooth victory in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls if majority of voters in each booth support us. Efforts from the end of our party workers should focus on prioritizing potential voters and convince them to votes for Lotus flower. Extensive endeavor should be initiated ahead of the ensuing general election in two Lok Sabha constituencies”.

The meeting was also attended by the BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, MP Rebati Tripura and others. A total of 180 delegates attended this state executive body’s meeting.

“Narendra Modi will complete 9 years as Prime Minister on May 30. Various programs have been undertaken for a month from May 30 to June 30 on that occasion. In today’s meeting, all the programs that have been undertaken for a month will be discussed”, said BJP state president Bhattacharjee while speaking to reporters after the meeting held at Charilam.