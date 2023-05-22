Tripura: Everything Is Not Well In BJP, Alleges Ex-CM Biplab Deb Expressing Furore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 22, 2023: Everything is not going well in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Tripura. Despite trying to show that everything is going well, the bloodshed inside the party has now come to light. Not only this, but the distance between the top leaders of the state BJP, which has been hidden for a long time, has now come out in the open.

Former Chief Minister Biplap Kumar Deb held a press conference at his official residence on Sunday after returning to the state from Delhi. However, a national media reported that there is going to be a big problem for the Tripura BJP and the government. As soon as this news was published, there was an uproar in the central and state BJP. After that, a lot of curiosity was created in various circles around MP Biplab Deb’s press conference.

In a press conference on this day, Deb said, BJP is a disciplined party. But in the state BJP it is seen that some people from outside are doing unethical interference.

We will run the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. I will follow the guidance of the Prime Minister. I informed the top leadership of the party about the unethical interference by some outsiders” he said.

Former CM also said that some infiltrators are operating with an infiltrator mentality. The state leadership should also understand this. He said, “I will fulfill the responsibility that the party has given him and will give in the future to the letter and sincerely. Everything will be under the guidance of the Prime Minister because, I came into politics with the love and instructions of the Prime Minister.”

After that, the journalists repeatedly asked him who are the ‘outsiders’? Why express your anger? In response to these questions, Biplab said, “I cannot tell you. You know everything.” He repeats almost the same thing over and over again Speculation ran rampant after the speech, revealing and suggestive of the Biplab Deb’s fury.

One question for everyone is, what happened that the former Chief Minister raised the furore by alleging unethical interference by outsiders within the party? Although the answer to this question is not available, it has become clear that everything is not going well in the team. Let’s see how much this water eventually builds up.

Meanwhile, when journalists asked state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee about Biplap Deb’s press conference speech at an event, he said, “I have also seen Biplab Deb’s press conference. Why his anger? I will talk to him about this. Biplab Deb is also our leader, Manik Saha is also our leader. We will go together with everyone.”