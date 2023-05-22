Union Minister Of State For External Affairs & Culture Meenakshi Lekhi Arrives In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi today called on Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan. The Union External Minister of State and Culture arrived today for her official trip to the state.

She will depart from Aizawl tomorrow for her official trips to other parts of the state.

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs briefed the Government of Mizoram about her official programs in this visit. They talked about important subjects under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India concerning the state of Mizoram which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Union Minister of State for External also suggested that since, the state will soon become the gateway to the east, more investments is needed in the state.

Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), Indo-Myanmar Border Trade at Zokhawthar, Necropolis at Vangchhia Village, and other subjects were discussed at the meeting.

The Minister later went to visit the State Museum and lauded the State Government’s preservation of valuable artifacts and antiques.

The minister was accompanied by The State Museum curator Mrs PC Zosangpuii and other officials from the state. Mrs Meenakshi Lekhi will attend cultural evening cum dinner at Tourist Lodge, Chaltlang hosted in her honour by Mizoram Art and Culture Minister Mr. R Lalzirliana.