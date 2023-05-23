Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi Asks Implementing Departments To Implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes And Projects On Time

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 23rd May, 2023: Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi has reminded implementing departments to ensure that centrally sponsored schemes and projects are effectively implemented on time.

The MP directed the departments to ensure that schemes reach the targeted people. Yepthomi was speaking at the District Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), review meeting held at DC’s conference hall, Wokha, yesterday.

He informed that from this year onwards, the State Government has to release the State Share of 10 per cent first, after which the Central government will release the remaining 90 per cent central share within 30 days. He further urged the officials to do their assignment with sincerity and give more efforts in serving people to make the state developed and progressive.

During the meeting, various departments presented activities of centrally sponsored schemes implemented under their respective departments.