Nagaland Youth Resources And Sports Department To Set Up Youth Recreational And Impact Centres

KOHIMA, 23rd May, 2023: Youth Resources and Sports, YRS Department will set up Youth Recreational and Impact Centres under State Innovative Programme.

According to an official bulletin, these centers are being set up in Longleng, Mon, Tuensang, and Kiphire which are approved by the Government. The project was launched on 22nd May 2023.

The project aims to target the youth who are facing difficult circumstances due to limited opportunities which can lead to growing incidences of drug and alcohol abuse, juvenile delinquency, teen pregnancies, and many other problems.