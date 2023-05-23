Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Meets Sourav Ganguly To Make Tourism Industry’s Brand Ambassador

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2023: In a bid to promote the tourism industry of Tripura across India and abroad, Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday met with the most popular former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly for faming him as the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism.

Sharing this thoughts in a social media platform, Tripura Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury laid emphasis on the necessity for wide-spread advertising and constructive branding in tapping the potentiality of Tripura tourism to the whole world.

Claiming that Sourav Ganguly is one of the most acclaimed personalities across the world, Chowdhury wrote “Our Tripura State Tourism needs a lot of promotion and proper branding to take it to the world and for that we need a popular brand ambassador who is known all over the world! Who could be a more popular personality than our beloved grand dada Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, to promote Tripura’s tourism to the world! As a part of this plan and idea, I met former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly today in Kolkata at his grandfather’s residence in Behala to have a courtesy meet with him as well as an important meeting to discuss various issues related to this matter.”

“We discussed various issues related to the development of tourism in Tripura in a constructive long discussion in a very cordial atmosphere. I am hopeful Dada will respond to our request despite his busy schedule and very soon we will get positive results from today’s meeting with Sourav Ganguly Dada!”, he said.

In today’s meeting, Secretary of Tripura Tourism department Uttam Kumar Chakma, Director Tapan Kumar Das accompanied the minister.