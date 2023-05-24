Solo Cyclist Asha Malviya Reaches Tripura; On Mission To Prove India Is A Safe Country For Women

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 24, 2023: Asha Malviya, a 24-year old sports athlete and mountaineer pedaled to reach at Agartala in Tripura after covering 19 states of about 16,600 kilometres aimed in proving that India is a safe country where women can travel solo.

Asha hailed from Nataram in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh started her journey solo on November 01, 2022 and will end her trip of covering entire India by August 15, 2023 i.e. Independence Day celebration event at New Delhi.

The sports athlete from Madhya Pradesh dreamt of covering all the states of India travelling a distance of 25,000 kilometres through a cycle and spread the message that India is safe for women to commute alone.

Speaking to Northeast Today, mountaineer Asha Malviya said “I have come across many people in India that the country is not safe for girls and women to travel alone. I did not accept it. Hence, I choose this way to make people aware.”

“The motive of this cycling is to spread the awareness of Women Protection and Their Empowerment as because a section of women are still having the belief that they feel scared and are not protected. Hence, I am giving a message to all the women of India that it is a safe country and women are protected”, she said.

Currently, Asha has been accommodated at the premises of Tripura’s Police Headquarters here and met with IPS and TPS police officials along with personnel. She praised the role of police.

It is learned that she is carrying three sets of clothing, some basic essentials and some dry fruits on her bicycle which were given by the Tourism department of Madhya Pradesh.