Tripura Gramin Bank’s Total Business Escalates By 7.04 Percent; Drastic Decline In Operating Profit

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2023: Tripura Gramin Bank under the Punjab National Bank (earlier United Bank of India) registered escalation of total business by 7.04 percent which is Rs 11,271.92 crore as on March 31, 2022 from Rs 10,530.71 crore as on March 31, 2021. However, the bank registered a decline in the operating profit of Rs 23 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 282 crore in 2021-22 FY.

“With CD ratio of 40.50 percent, the total business grew by 7.04 percent while the deposit increased by 3.94 percent which is Rs 8,022.56 crore as on March 31, 2023 from Rs 7,718.34 crore as on March 31, 2022. However, the advance increased by 15.54 percent which is Rs 3,249.36 crore as on March 31, 2023 from Rs 2,812.43 crore as on March 31, 2022”, Tripura Gramin Bank’s chairman Satyendra Singh said in a press conference here at Agartala on Thursday.

Citing the profit segment, he said the TGB registered an operating profit of Rs 23.62 crore with a net profit of Rs 3.62 crore.

Being asked about the decline of operating profit from Rs 282 crore in 2021-22 FY to 23.62 crore in 2022-23 FY, Chairman said “There has been a decline in the operating profit due to the change in the accounting procedure given by the RBI and suggested by our special auditor because all provisions were part of operating profit and we were paying tax one time, so we are incurring some losses on part of tax. Now, that provisions is not a part of operating profit and that is the part of our expenses. Hence, the operating profit reduced in this year.”

Elaborating the reason, he further added “There has been a market loss of Rs 95 crore in the last FY due to market scenario that is not under our control. Every quarter of a year, we are making provisions of Rs 25 crore for retired employees. So for the entire year, we made provisions of 98 crore. Therefore, the total provisions made is Rs 193 crore and that is why, there has been the decline in operating profit.”

“Gross NPA reduced from Rs 190.62 crore as on March 2022 to Rs 165.62 crore as on March 2023. The gross NPA reduced by Rs 25 crore. The gross NPA of the bank has reduced from 6.78 percent to 5.10 percent. The net NPA of TGB is 1.44 percent. However, the business per branch has gone up to Rs 76.16 crore and per employee business has gone upto 12.85 crore as on March 31, 2023. The CRAR and CASA stood at 26.77 percent and 54.98 percent, respectively”, he added.

Highlighting other key aspects, Singh said “MSME advances stood at Rs 879.54 crore; Agriculture advances stood at Rs 947.02 crore; Total Priority Sector advances as on March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 2666.04 crore; Education loan stands at Rs 18.11 crore; Advance for Women Entrepreneurs stands at Rs 796.07 crore; and Advance for Minority Community stands at Rs 212.112 crore.”

“In the financial year of 2022-23, the deposit stood at Rs 8,022.56 crore and advance stood at Rs 3,249.36 crore. Tripura Gramin Bank received ‘Award of Par Excellence’, ‘Award of Excellence’, ‘Exemplary Award of Par Excellence’, ‘Winner of Grand APY Meet & Greet 2022’, ‘3rd Special Rank Prize’ in 17th Regional Saras Fair, two ‘National Award for outstanding performance in SHG Bank Linkage’, and ‘Exemplary Trophy of Par Excellence’. This Bank is having 50.80 percent of PM Jan Dhan Accounts, 34.04 percent of PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, 38.62 percent of PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and 54.98 percent of Atal Pension Yojana.”

“A total amount of Rs 96.37 crore for 22,854 loans sanctioned under KCC, Rs 186.56 crore for 15,270 loans sanctioned under Mudra loan, Rs 186.43 crore loan sanctioned for 11,463 SHGs in the FY of 2022-23. The bank has also sanctioned 367 PMEGP proposals and 1,107 Swabalamban loans amounting Rs 25.66 crore and Rs 39.18 crore, respectively during FY 2022-23 which in turn will generate employment. Apart from these, Rs 8.41 crore sanctioned for 56 beneficiaries under Stand-Up India scheme, Rs 38 lakh sanctioned for 6 units under PMFME (food processing), Rs 53 lakh for 294 beneficiaries under PMSVANidhi, Rs 7.89 crore for 1 beneficiary under LGSCS, Rs 2.96 lakh for two FPOs, Rs 42 lakh for 5 units under Bamboo Mission, and Rs 15.23 lakh for four units under Rubber Latex”, TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh told reporters.

In the press conference, Bank’s general managers Santosh Kumar Rawat and Shishir Kumar Rastogi were present.