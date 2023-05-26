ECI Holds Review Meeting For Upcoming General Election In Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A team of the Election Commission of India led by Dharmendra Sharma, Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner today held a review meeting on poll preparedness for the upcoming General Election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly 2023 here in the capital Aizawl today.

Various Heads and Nodal Officers of the Central Government Agencies were present at the meeting.

At the outset, Dharmendra Dharma highlighted the mandates of ECI which aims to ensure free and fair election throughout the country. He also pointed out that checking money and muscle power and other unwanted activities which could interfere in the election process is the responsibility of the Central Government Agencies present in the state.

He urges the various Central Agencies to work together in a co-ordinated manner and to stand vigil at all times. He further appealed to them to take any perception of threat very seriously and to ensure level play field for all.

He also asked them to provide at if any of the Central Agencies require any extra personnel at the earliest to the ECI for the smooth functioning of the various election processes in the state. He also thanked the Central Government Agencies of the state in their utmost contribution for the good records of conducting free and fair elections in the past and urged them to do the same in the upcoming general election.

The various Central Government Agencies apprised the ECI officials regarding their current state of preparation for the upcoming general election. They informed the ECI officials that they are strictly following the rules and SOP as per the ECI mandates. The Central Government Agencies also pointed out that Mizoram has good records of conducting free and fair election in the past and assures the ECI that this year election will also be a successful one.