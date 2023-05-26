Mizoram Hosts The 24th Annual Conference Of Tourist Guides’ Federation Of India

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte today graced the 24th Annual Conference of the Tourist Guides’ Federation of India (TGFI) at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the function, Royte thanked the TGFI for hosting their annual conference in Mizoram and he hoped that this will provide an opportunity to promote Mizoram tourism. He stated the State Government, understanding the importance of tourist guides for attraction of tourists to destinations had for the first time in Mizoram trained 89 tourist guides in 2021 who are currently working in the seven districts of the State.

He also requested Tourist Guides’ Federation of India to register these tourist guides under them.

Royte stated that while the global tourism industry suffered badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a blessing in disguise for Mizoram’s tourism industry as the lock down period was used for introspection and improving the sector in terms of accommodations and transportations for tourists.

Mizoram Tourism Department is dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism; and under the holistic approach to tourism, it enacted the “Mizoram Responsible Tourism Policy 2020” which is a first of a kind in the country.

As the State Tourism also aims to achieve Environmental and Social sustainability, Mizoram Registered of Tourist Act 2021 was also enacted.

Guest of Honor Manisha Saxena, who is the Director General of Ministry of Tourism highlighted the importance of tourist guides, saying that as they are the first persons to receive tourists, they are the face and representatives of the country.

She also stated that with changing of times, tourists today want to experience the culture and customs, handicrafts and cuisines of places that they visit. As such, she appealed to tourist guides to keep up with what the tourists wants during their vacation.

Tourist Guides’ Federation of India (TGFI) was established in 1996 and currently has 3400 members. 132 tourist guides have come to Mizoram to attend this conference.