NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 26th May, 2023: Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Kohima, Shanavas C has informed that hiring charges for those private vehicles that were requisitioned during the recently concluded 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election, 2023 for the district will paid starting May 30.

The payment will continue until 1st of June. Vehicle owners have been directed to produce the requisition order and collect the hiring charges from the DC Office.