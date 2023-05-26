NEET-UG To Be Held In Manipur On Any Date Between June 3-5, CUET-UG From June 5-8

NET Web Desk

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was postponed in Manipur in view of the law and order situation, will now be conducted on any date between June 3 and 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) for admissions to undergraduate courses will be conducted in the state from June 5 to 8 and that for admissions to postgraduate courses (CUET-PG) from June 5 to 17, the NTA said.

“The NTA has carefully reviewed the law and order situation in consultation with the state administration of Manipur and the state government has decided to offer exam centres to the candidates for NEET-UG, CUET-UG and CUET-PG,” said Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA.

“The option for changing the city for examination is also available to those candidates in Manipur who have not appeared for or missed NEET-UG, CUET-UG due to the law and order situation, irrespective of whether they had downloaded their admit cards or not for these examinations,” she added.

Manipur has witnessed violence over a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing this plan, organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ on May 3.

While NEET-UG was conducted across the country on May 7, CUET-UG began on May 21.

The candidates who were scheduled to appear for the exams in Manipur can now opt for exam centres in Aizawl (Mizoram); Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland); Shillong (Meghalaya); Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar (Assam); Kolkata (West Bengal); Delhi; Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Imphal (Manipur).

“The exam city option will be available to the candidates of Manipur through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility during the period from May 26 (7 am) to May 30 (7 pm). A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her mobile number registered with the online application form for the respective exam. The candidates must use their registered mobile number to avail this facility through IVRS,” Parashar said.