The government Of Mizoram Creates ‘Resource Mobilization Department

Aizawl 26th May 2023 : The Government of Mizoram, vide the Order NO.A.46013/5/2023-GAD/42 (Dated Aizawl, the 26th May 2023) created a new Department namely, the ‘Resource Mobilization Department’ with immediate effect. Allocation of subject as per Rule 3 of the Government of Mizoram (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2019 as amended from time to time, to the newly created ‘Resource Mobilization Department’ shall be notified in due course.

In this connection, the list of Departments in the First Schedule under Rule 3 of Government of Mizoram (Transaction of Business) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, is now amended with immediate effect, as shown in alphabetical order given below:

LIST OF DEPARTMENTS:

1. Agriculture Department.

2. Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department.

3. Art & Culture Department.

4. Commerce & Industries Department.

5. Co-operation Department.

6. Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department.

7. District Council & Minority Affairs Department.

8. Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department.

9. Excise & Narcotics Department.

10.Finance Department.

11.Fisheries Department.

12.Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

13.General Administration Department.

14.Health & Family Welfare Department.

15.Higher & Technical Education Department.

16.Home Department.

17.Horticulture Department.

18.Information & Communication Technology Department.

19.Information & Public Relations Department.

20.Irrigation & Water Resources Department.

21.Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department.

22.Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department.

23.Land Revenue & Settlement Department.

24.Law & Judicial Department.

25.Local Administration Department.

26. Parliamentary Affairs Department.

27. Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department.

28. Planning & Programme Implementation Department.

29. Political & Cabinet Department.

30. Power & Electricity Department.

31. Printing & Stationery Department.

32. Public Health & Engineering Department.

33. Public Works Department.

34. Resource Mobilization Department.

35. Rural Development Department.

36. School Education Department.

37. Sericulture Department.

38. Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department.

39. Sports & Youth Services Department.

40. Taxation Department.

41. Tourism Department.

42. Transport Department.

43. Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Department.

44. Vigilance Department.