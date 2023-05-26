Tripura Government Prioritize ‘GI’ Certification Of Indigenous Foods & Products Similar To ‘Queen’ Pineapple: Minister – Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 26, 2023: Tripura government has initiated significant emphasis for “Geographical Indication” tagging of food products cultivated and cooked, and handloom and handicraft items made by the indigenous people residing in rural and remote areas of the state, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

In connection to the indigenous inhabitants of Tripura, the government has taken initiatives for “GI” tagging of indigenous cuisines ‘Gudok’ made with ‘Shidol’ dry fish and ‘Chakhwi’ made with bamboo shoots, and beverage ‘Langi’ which is a locally-made hygienic rice beer brewed in rural households of indigenous people along with various items of agriculture, horticulture, handlooms, Handicrafts, fruits, sweets, etc. within 2023, he said.

Minister said that along with indigenous cuisines and beverage, ‘Kalikhasha’ aromatic rice, ‘Sabri’ banana, ‘Gandharaj’ lemon, ‘Binni’ rice also known as sticky rice, jackfruit, ‘Chanar Payesh’, Matabari ‘Peda’, etc. Not only these, he also expressed his desire for GI tagging of ‘Hojagiri’ and ‘Shangrai’ dances, ‘Garia Puja’, ‘Kharchi Puja’ & ‘Ker Puja’ which are completely originated from this state.

Tripura’s A&FW minister Ratan Lal on Friday morning inaugurated a ‘Geographical Indication (GI) Awareness Seminar’ to user authorize 300 farmers to use GI tagging of the NERAMAC processed certification. Over 200 ‘Queen’ pineapple producers attended this event.

Addressing the event at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city, Agriculture minister Nath significantly emphasized on the motive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha in doubling farmers’ income. Accordingly, central government is launching schemes one after another for making farmers’ “Atmanirbhar” and “Swayambhar”.

Citing the importance of “GI” tag, he said that for the first time in the history of Tripura a GI expert has arrived here who will spread the message of GI’s vitality among indigenous pineapple farmers and producers of the state. “Once, a product GI tag certification is being done, then the farmer or the producer can sell his or her product in higher price from the actual price available in the markets. Recently, I have been to ‘Dilli Haat’ at New Delhi along with my entire team of Agriculture and Horticulture for promoting ‘Queen’ pineapples’ variety. In that event, union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed his inquisitiveness for ‘Queen’ pineapple”, he added.

Citing exporting of ‘Queen’ pineapples, minister said that the variety of 13,500 kilograms have been transported to different states across India. These are- 10,000 kilograms sent to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, 2,000 KGs to Guwahati in Assam and 1,500 KGs to Delhi.

Nath further added that the government is contemplating to organize ‘Buyers and Sellers Meet’ for ‘Queen’ pineapples as well as sending a team of farmers to Varanasi for direct talks with companies in purchasing this variety of pineapples.

Speaking at the event, Padmashri Awardee and GI Expert Dr Rajni Kant Dwivedi said that there is an immense scope for GI tagging of bamboo products, Agar woods, Risha, Pachra, Peda and Rignai of Tripura apart from ‘Queen’ pineapple. He is expecting that several products from Tripura would be receiving ‘GI’ tag in next one year. He opined that the traditional ‘Risha’ would be play a vital role for fashion designers once it gets ‘GI’ tag.

In the event, NERAMAC’s MD Commodore Rajiv Ashok (retd.) in his welcome address expressed that the GI initiative is a significant step towards promoting and protecting the traditional agricultural practices and products of NE region. NERAMAC is going sign a MoU with Tripura government for marketing of coconut in entire NE region. Apart from this, the food processing units of pineapples and cashew at Nalkata and AD Nagar, respectively will restart soon. Moreover, clusters to be created for multiplying the production of coffee in Tripura while a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Rubber latex will be opened at Nalkata as well, he added.