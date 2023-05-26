Tripura Tribal Party – TIPRA Motha Stages ‘Dharna’ Seeking Governor’s Appointment On Several Demands For TTAADC’s Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 26, 2023: Tripura’s TIPRA Motha delegation of EMs and MDCs led by its chief and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman staged a ‘Dharna’ in front of Raj Bhavan here in Agartala city on Friday.

They have been seeking an appointment from the Tripura’s Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya for the past several months, but till date no appointment has been given to meet and discuss the concerned issues for the indigenous people of the state.

In a four-page letter addressing the Governor SN Arya, Chairman of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Purna Chandra Jamatia on Friday cited that the indigenous people of Tripura are being forced to live like second-class citizens in their mother land whereas they deserve to live with dignity, peace and prosperity, but unfortunately, the sheer negligence of the state administration has led to unrest among the people.

“We have been seeking your appointment for many months to discuss the matter in detail but haven’t been able to meet you because of the reasons best known to your esteemed office. Hence, we are writing this letter to apprise you of our concerns.”

“The TTAADC is facing unceasing stepmotherly treatment by the state government of Tripura. In the last two years of the present TTAADC government, many important bills have been passed by the TTAADC but are pending at your office for final approval. Out of the total Rs 619.25 crore fund allocated to the TTAADC for the last financial year i.e. FY 2022-23, Rs 126.59 crore is yet to be released by the state government. This has resulted in a delay in the disbursement of staff salaries and other developmental activities. For the current financial year i.e. FY 2023-24, to date a total sum of only about Rs 4.24 crore has been allocated for the developmental works. The Village Council election which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2021 is being delayed even after the clear directions of the High Court of Tripura. This too has severely affected the developmental works in TTAADC areas.”

“Today, when the august office of the President of India is being held by Droupadi Murmu, who herself is a proud tribal and a living example of courage, grit and determination, we firmly believe that our concerns shall be duly addressed by you and others in authority. We are approaching you as the constitutional head of our state and someone with vast experience in public life, to do justice to indigenous people (tribals) of the state by directing the government of Tripura and others concerned to immediately look into our grievances. But even after your directions, if no actions are taken then we will be left with no other option than to go for a mass agitation”, the letter reads.

So far, a total number 10 number of bills and 16 Customary Laws Act have been sent to the government of Tripura for assent of the Governor and awaited for approval.