Tuensang Launches The First 1000 Days Under Health Mission

KOHIMA, 26th May, 2023: Tuensang launched the First 1000 Days under Health Mission today. Addressing the launching event Extra Assistant Commissioner Zerotso Kesiezie highlighted the significance of the programme for the well-being of pregnant women and children of two years of age.

He urged for all-round support from medical and allied departments, churches, civil societies, and NGOs for the successful implementation of the programme.

The event included talks on the importance of Antenatal Care and Hospital Delivery, Care of Pregnant Mothers, Vaccination among children, and Breastfeeding and Early Childhood Development.

