Five Kangleipak Communist Party- People’s War Group Cadres Surrender Before Security Forces In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, May 27, 2023: Persistent efforts by Assam Rifles resulted in the successful surrender by five cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)- People’s War Group in the presence of the Police on May 26 at Somsai, Ukhrul in Manipur, an official statement said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles had engaged these cadres in negotiation over a prolonged period and motivated them to surrender and join the mainstream.

The surrender will not only ensure assisting cadres to exit unlawful approaches but also to rebuild their lives for transformation and reconciliation. The cadres surrendered alongwith three pistols, three magazines and 19 live point 22 rounds, the statement added.

The surrendered cadres after completion of formalities will be sent formal surrender ceremony organised by the government, the statement said. (ANI)

