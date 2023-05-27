Miscreants Vandalizes Naga Students Federation Office In Kohima; Respect Private & Public Properties, Says CM Neiphiu Rio

NET Web Desk

Kohima, May 27, 2023: Miscreants on Saturday vandalized the Naga Students Federation (NSF) office at Naga Club Building in Kohima in the wee hours. Speaking to media persons, NSF President, Kegwayhun Tep informed that he received the information around 4:00 AM and when reached the spot around 5:00 AM, the vandalized have already been done and the miscreants left the scene.

Accordingly, Tep said, an FIR was filed at the North Police Station in Kohima and Police investigations are on. Reportedly, an excavator was brought by the miscreants, numbering around 30, who came with Dao and stick, to vandalized the properties. Mention may be made that the building also housed the office of the All-Nagaland College Students’ Union, Kohima Press Club and eight other shops.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has strongly condemned the vandalism of the building. Taking to tweeter, Rio said respect for private and public properties is fundamental in a civilized society. The Chief Minister appeal to all right-thinking citizens to maintain peace and harmony. The Kohima Press Club (KPC) has also expressed deep concerned over the act of vandalism.

A press release from the KPC stated that any act of vandalism is unwarranted and that of cowardice, and has no place in a civilized society. The KPC had strongly condemns the act, while urging upon the authorities concerned to conduct a swift investigation into the whole incident and take action as per the law of the land.