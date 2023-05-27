NITI Aayog’s Governing Council Meet: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Highlights Measures Initiated For Bolstering State’s Economy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday significantly highlighted the measures initiated by the government in strengthening the state’s economy and in turn accelerating the people’s livelihood of all sections.

Tripura CM Dr Saha on Saturday attended the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog organized on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India’ at new Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister Dr Saha said “On the occasion of Tripura’s 50th Statehood Day on January 21, 2022, the state government has launched a vision document named ‘Lakshya 2047’ laying the road map of development for the state till 2047.”

“The state has also identified over 2000 acres of land for industrial development, projects under Public Private Partnership, Special Economic Zone and Sector Specific on Rubber, Agar, Bamboo and Food Processing etc. Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to extend loan to State Government to upgrade 15 Industrial Estates.”

Talking about Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the CM said the development of MSME has provided an impetus to the cross-border trade between Tripura and Bangladesh as it shares 84% of its border with Bangladesh.

“Through the implementation of various schemes in the state, the government has been supporting MSMEs. The industrial units which are using Bamboo, Rubber, Tea, Agri & Horti produce and Gas as their major raw materials in production are thrust sectors. under the State incentive scheme called “Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentive Scheme (TIIPIS), 2022, these sectors are eligible to get additional capital subsidy, lower power tariff and easy access to industrial estates etc.”, said CM.

He also informed that to make Tripura the main hub for the agarwood trade in the country The State Government has released Tripura Agarwood Policy, 2021 to tap about Rs. 2000 crore of ‘Agar economy’ by 2025.

Laying strong emphasis on the empowerment of women, CM said that the Tripura government has formulated a comprehensive “Tripura State Policy for Empowerment of Women-2022”. He also said that there are 4,16,292 active women members from rural poor families who have been mobilized into 46,475 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), 1950 Village Organizations (VOs) and 88 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).

The state government is also working tirelessly to improve infant, child & maternal health, build stronger immune systems, ensure safer pregnancy and childbirth, lower risk of non-communicable diseases, reduce anemia, prevent wasting/stunting in children and increase longevity.

Apart from this, he also said that a total of eight projects, amounting to Rs 109.19 crore, have been identified and forwarded to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Government of India. The proposed projects are expected to have a positive impact on Tripura’s economic growth and development.

“The State Government has substantially increased its Capital Expenditure from Rs. 835.00 crore during 2020-21, to Rs. 2200 crore in the financial year 2022-23, with annual growth of about 62%”, CM Dr Saha told the gathering.

He further added that the government is investing Rs 1000 crore for the promotion of Tripura as a major national and international tourist destination by improving the last mile connectivity.

“The State Government is going to launch “Tripura Medical Tourism Policy” soon to promote Tripura as a centre of wellness tourism by incentivizing setting up of ayurvedic parks, panchakarma centres, yoga & wellness retreats and naturopathy centres”, he said.

Dr Saha has informed that Tripura has been graded as a fast mover for effective implementation of PM-GatiSakti Scheme for convergence.

“We are confident that under the inspiring and dynamic leadership of our respected Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai Modi ji, Tripura would emerge as a developed state in the coming days”, he added.