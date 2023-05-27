Tripura Legislative Assembly To Go Paperless From Budget Session In June

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2023: In a first of its kind, Tripura Legislative Assembly is going to be digitized from the upcoming budget session slated to be held in June next.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) – ‘One Nation One Application’ is an e-governance project which sits under the Digital India Mission. The Government of India established this project to transform each and every state and union territory legislatures into paperless or digitized ecosystems.

A higher official in condition of anonymity informed Northeast Today that the digitalization of assembly proceedings will begin from the ensuing budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held in June next.

At the primary stage, the elected members of legislative assembly (MLAs) would be given training on paperless features in the proceedings of the assembly session. However, digitalization of complete assembly works would be done in a phase manner. Initiatives are on to digitalize the voting procedure, the official said.

In the meantime, Election and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath visited the premises of Tripura Legislative Assembly and took stock of the new procedure of business in digital form.

In a social media post, Nath said “As an initiative of ‘Paperless Vidhan Sabha’, took account of the digitized process in Tripura Legislative Assembly National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for providing paper free work at Vidhan Sabha. In the upcoming Assembly Sessions, the paperless process will be implemented and hopefully, we will be able to achieve a completely paperless and fully digitalized Vidhan Sabha.”

It is worthy to mention here that the application places all information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, and committee reports in their individual handheld devices like touchscreen personal computers (PCs), e-books, or tablets.