Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar Chairs Review Meeting Of Mizoram’s Power and Electricity

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, May 27, 2023: The Union Power Secretary, Alok Kumar attended the Mizoram Power and Electricity work review meeting on Saturday. The meeting was convened at the Secretariat Conference Hall in Aizawl.

In his speech as the chief guest of the meeting, Alok Kumar, IAS, Secretary of Power, Government of India emphasizes the indispensability of energy for dignified living and asserts that it must be reliable, affordable, and sustainable everywhere.

He discusses India’s energy transition, emphasizing the need for clean, reliable, and affordable energy sources and identifies two primary objectives in India’s energy sector: enhancing the reliability and quality of power supply in rural areas, and ensuring that utility services are financially viable and sustainable.

Highlighting Mizoram’s energy resources, he recognizes the potential of the pump storage system. To promote financial viability, while talking about RDSS scheme, Kumar advises the Mizoram Power Department to aim for near 90% billing efficiency. He assures that the central government will offer substantial support to strengthen Mizoram’s power infrastructure.

H Lalengmawia, Secretary of the Power and Electricity Department, Mizoram government, expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Power Secretary from the Government of India. He appreciated his time and commitment to understand the ground realities and potential improvements in Mizoram, despite his packed schedule. He also expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for facilitating the visit.

Lalengmawia conveyed that the government is diligently observing the progression of the RDSS scheme. He expressed positivity towards the initiation of smart metering, despite recognizing certain limitations within the bidding procedure. Furthermore, he reassured that the execution of the plan could possibly commence prior to the designated deadline of June 15.

The Mizoram Power and Electricity Department presented a PowerPoint presentation offering insights into the current state of power in Mizoram. This included an overview of the present situation and an update on the progress of RDSS and various ongoing and upcoming projects. In addition, a representative from Power Grid also shared a presentation that shed light on the corporation’s current scenario and projects.