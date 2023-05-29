Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Highlights PM Modi Government’s Remarkable Achievements In Nine Years Of Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 29, 2023: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years of rule, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that the present central government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi has ushered in a remarkable era of corruption-free governance.

Gone are the days of scandal and corruption that plagued the previous government because Prime Minister Modi’s government is a shining example of transparency, he added.

While interacting with Editors, Managing Directors and Editor-in-Chief of various electronic and print media along with journalists and media personnel at a city-based private hotel here in Agartala city on Monday noon, Tripura CM Dr Saha said that the 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were spent in service, good governance, working for the welfare of poor people.

“Prime Minister always considers himself a servant and for this he always engages himself in working for the poor people and the government. Money is also spent for the welfare of poor people. Prime Minister Modi is working to build a corruption-free government. Previous government means corruption and scandal. Swachh Sarkar is another name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government because of the Prime Minister the people of the country got double vaccine during vaccination and because of him we are alive. Starting with Janata curfew, PM Modi took various steps to save people from COVID”, he said.

Regarding the provision of houses to the common people, the Chief Minister said that such a revolution in the construction of housing for the poor has never been seen before in the history of independent India. More than 3 crore houses have been provided across the country and more than 2 lakh houses have been provided in Tripura. Besides, the central government has sanctioned another 1 lakh ‘Pucca’ houses for the state of Tripura. He also said that Prime Minister Modi has provided gas connection to 2 lakh 83 thousand families thinking about the mothers and sisters cooking in clay ovens.

During the COVID pandemic, more than 7 lakh common people received free ration items. The central government did not increase the prices of agricultural produce for the welfare of farmers and to double the income of farmers. Prime Minister Modi has assured to provide all possible support and assistance to marginalized communities to help them realize their dreams. Under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, India is gradually moving towards the goal of development.

Dr Saha also said that during his visit to New Delhi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed him that international flight services from Agartala to Chittagong will be started by next July.

“Prime Minister has worked for growth and stability of economy even during COVID. The number of national highways in the state has also increased where the state had only one lifeline. Without Prime Minister Modi this development is not possible and no one can imagine it because he always engaged himself in the welfare and development of the people. Earlier no one could think of waterways in the state. At present water communication is also being considered. The waterway is currently under construction. Before 2014 there was no world class train in the country. But in the last 9 years, 9 world class trains have been launched in the country. Tripura state also currently has 12 to 13 express trains plying on various routes. The Chief Minister also said that there were 641 medical colleges in the country in 2014. 700 new medical colleges have been opened in Narendra Modi’s 9 years as Prime Minister. Attempts are underway to set up a medical college on the model of AIIMS in the state of Tripura. Dental college has been established. 390 new universities have been set up in the country in the last 9 years”, Dr Saha told media persons.

Chief Minister also said “All north-eastern states including Tripura have benefited due to Prime Minister’s Act East policy. Our state has also been gifted ‘HIRA’ model. Prime Minister has always said that development of India is not possible without development of North East.” Apart from this, the Chief Minister expressed his views on various other important issues.

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumdar were present during the interaction with media representatives.