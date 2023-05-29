Tripura: Maize Production Yields Profitable Results; Minister Ratan Lal Nath Bats For Promoting Corn Cultivation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 29, 2023: In a bid to empower women and double the farmers’ income across the state, ‘Yapiry Village Organization’, a self-help group of women cultivated five different variety of maize in a plot of one hectare i.e. 6.22 kanis’ yielding profitable results at Tripura’s Bashram Para under Lefunga RD Block in West district.

This SHG led by women was supported completely by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) in cooperation with the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday visited the maize cultivable land at Basharam Para, a village under Lefunga RD Block in Mohanpur sub-division. He was accompanied by TTAADC’s EM Runeil Debbarma, TRLM Chief Executive Officer Dr Prasad Rao Vaddarapu, Director of A&FW department Saradindu Das, BDO Lalit Chakma, BAC Chairman and vice-chairman and officials of ARD department.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the visit, A&FW minister Nath said that five varieties of maize have been cultivated by a SHG led by women in six kanis’ supported by TRLM, Agriculture department and Lefunga RD Block.

Claiming that there is high demand of maize in Tripura, he said that the state is importing poultry feed of about 4,000 metric tonnes per annum from outside the state. If maize is cultivated and produced in Tripura then the Animal Resource Development department can purchase poultry feed from within the state.

“I have come to know that this women-led SHG is cultivating maize in this area for the last two years and yielding high profit as compared to rice production as the expenditure is less while the income is high. Our governments’ prime motive is to double farmers’ income and it is one of the glorifying instances in the present day”, the minister said.

He also expressed that the elected representatives hail from different political parties and may have separate ideologies but the motive of the government is development of all. During elections, politics is being done and after results, all elected representatives work for the progress of common people.

“TRLM and women members of the SHG are immensely happy with the profitable yielding of maize. On May 31 next, officials of Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) will visit Basharam Para under Lefunga RD Block and take initiative to set up a machine for smooth supply of water from a nearby flowing stream using solar energy for a span of 25 years” Nath told reporters.

Disclosing the vision of the government, the minister said “We are eyeing for cultivation of maize in hundreds of hectares as the food grain production will increase and there will be scopes for industrial agriculture i.e. industry is required for processing of maize as well. We are also trying to provide a machine to the SHG for shelling of maize i.e. removal or separation of maize grain from the cob.”

Nath also asked the TRLM CEO to provide some sweet corn on May 30 next in order to place those on the table of the council of ministers during the cabinet meeting. This arrangement would be done in order to promote this maize cultivation in different parts of the state which in turn will make farmers’ self-reliant as well as double their income.

Apart from this, Nath, who is also the MLA of 2-Mohanpur assembly constituency said that an ARD Centre will be constructed in an area opposite to Lefunga hospital spending an amount of Rs 95 lakh.

On the other hand, he further added that the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department will provide a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh for purchasing a tractor. However, the present BJP-led government has distributed 4,000 power tillers so far while subsidies of Rs 85,000 and Rs 75,000 are provided by Agriculture department and Horticulture department, respectively.