Tripura: IG CRPF Rajiv Singh Transferred To Manipur To Restore Normalcy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2023: The Inspector general (IG) of the CRPF Rajiv Singh sent to Manipur after inter-cadre deputation from Tripura to Manipur approved by ACC. Rajiv Singh is likely to lead the police brass in Manipur in it’s fight to restore normalcy in the state.

The Joint Secretary of Police-I Division under the ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) Anant Kishore Saran in an office memorandum on May 29 last informed that the inter-cadre deputation of Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the Approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest.”

“It is therefore requested to relieve Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR: 93), IG, CRPF immediately for enabling him to take up his new assignment in Manipur”, the office memorandum reads.