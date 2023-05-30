Tripura: Rare Case Of Conjoined Twins Reported In Gomati District Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2023: A very rare case of conjoined twins – a rare condition called craniopagus was reported in Tripura’s Gomati district hospital on Tuesday where a woman gave birth to two conjoined twins (girls).

It is learned that a 25-year old expectant mother named Revati Reang of Paul Para area in Karbook sub-division under Gomati district was admitted to Gomati district hospital in Udaipur, which is about 50 KMs away from Agartala city on Tuesday.

Sources informed that the family is alleged to have not consulted any gynaecologist after conceiving and whole span during pregnancy. However, the family members have admitted the expectant mother was admitted in the district hospital with some complications in pregnancy.

Gynaecologist Dr Kajal Das in Gomati district hospital provided treatment to the expectant mother Revati Reang on Tuesday and she gave birth to conjoined twin girls through caesarean procedure.

After delivery of conjoined twins, Gynaecologist Dr Das claimed that such births are very rare. However, the mother and twin daughters are fine. Currently, pediatrician Dr Abhijit Datta is visiting the conjoined twin.

While speaking with Northeast Today, Pediatrician Dr Abhijit Datta said that the conjoined twin are kept in ICU ward and are doing well. Basically, after a certain period of time, such conjoined twin are being separated. Currently, at this point of time, the family expressed their unwillingness to take their babies at home, he added.