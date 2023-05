NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 31st May, 2023: The Akashvani Kohima will officially launch the Pochury dialect News from tomorrow. The 10 minutes News will be broadcast live from the primary channel at 11:35 AM and relay at Akashvani Kohima FM Tragopan at 11:55 AM for 5-minutes.

With the addition of Pochury Dialect News, Regional News Unit Akashvani Kohima will now cater to 15 dialect News Bulletins besides the two Regional News bulletin in Nagamese and English.