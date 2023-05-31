Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram: Animal Carcasses Disposed Off Under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 In Kolasib

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kolasib, 31st May 2023: 480 pieces of smoked meat, 55 dead birds and 1 deer carcass were disposed off under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 in Kolasib District. The ceased items and carcasses were burned today by Deputy Commissioner Mr. John LT Sanga at the Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle Office Compound in the presence of Mrs. Margaret Lalramchhani, DFO and other departmental staff.

While disposing the ceased items, Mr. John LT Sanga emphasized on the necessity of safeguarding the ecosystem, the flora and fauna to combat the issues arising due to climate change. He urged the gathering to put more effort in educating the general mass, the importance of ecological balance while performing their duties preserving and protecting forest and its habitants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News