Mizoram: Animal Carcasses Disposed Off Under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 In Kolasib

NET Web Desk

Kolasib, 31st May 2023: 480 pieces of smoked meat, 55 dead birds and 1 deer carcass were disposed off under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 in Kolasib District. The ceased items and carcasses were burned today by Deputy Commissioner Mr. John LT Sanga at the Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle Office Compound in the presence of Mrs. Margaret Lalramchhani, DFO and other departmental staff.

While disposing the ceased items, Mr. John LT Sanga emphasized on the necessity of safeguarding the ecosystem, the flora and fauna to combat the issues arising due to climate change. He urged the gathering to put more effort in educating the general mass, the importance of ecological balance while performing their duties preserving and protecting forest and its habitants.