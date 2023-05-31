Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Government Enhances Dearness Relief To Pensioners And Family Pensioners Of The State Government From Existing Rate Of 38 Per Cent To 42 Per Cent

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 31st May, 2023: Nagaland government has enhanced the Dearness Relief to Pensioners and Family Pensioners of Government of Nagaland from existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent with effect from 1st of January this year.

Payment of Dearness Relief involving a fraction of a rupee would be rounded off to the next higher rupee. The Principal Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlement), Nagaland directed the Accountant General of all States to make provisions for payment to Pensioners of Government of Nagaland drawing pensions under their jurisdiction at the earliest.

