NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 31st May, 2023: Nagaland observed World No Tobacco Day today under the theme “We need food, not tobacco”. Several programmes were organised at Schools, colleges, health centres of the district Headquarters to mark the day.

In Wokha, 29 Educational institutions and four health units received tobacco free certificates. Yikhum Village under Wokha awarded with the Best performing Tobacco Free Village. While, six schools under Longleng district were awarded certificate of Tobacco Free School.