Tripura: Taslima Begum With Acute Head Injury Seeks Help; CM Dr Manik Saha Initiates Step

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 02, 2023: A 22-year old Taslima Begum of Tripura’s Udaipur in Gomati district expressed her desire to live, but needs money for treatment as her family is stung in poverty.

However, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha acknowledged the matter and directed Udaipur sub-divisional magistrate SDM to initiate quick action in this regard.

It is reported that the 22-year old Taslima Begum met with an accident in December last year at Bengaluru while she was working with a private company. She fell from a motorcycle on her way to home and her head hit the pavement of the roadside.

In this mishap, Taslima sustained grievous injuries on her head following blood clot. She received treatment in Bengaluru. Her mother Bulbul Begum spent Rs 5 lakh approximately for daughter’s treatment.

After recovering a little, she returned to her rented house in Udaipur. The doctors’, however, asked her mother to bring Taslima back to Bengaluru after a month. But, Bulbul Begum failed to meet the expenses for travelling to Bengaluru and she was left bedridden till today.

She is still having a blood clot in her brain and she can’t even speak properly. Once, she was also admitted in GBP Hospital, state’s top government-run hospital in a critical condition for a few days in last two months. The doctors advised Bulbul Begum to take her outside state for better treatment.

But Taslima’s mother is incapable of shifting her outside Tripura for better treatment as she don’t have any capital. Henceforth, Bulbul Begum is going from door to door for financial help for her daughter’s treatment.

In view of this pathetic condition of a 22-year old girl, CM Dr Saha in a social media post’s reply stated that this news has come to his attention. “The incident is very painful. Udaipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been directed to take immediate action”, he said.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Udaipur SDM Jayanta Bhattacharya said that the first step towards providing medical treatment to the bedridden Taslima Begum.

He said “A team of SDM officials went to her house and talked with her mother. She expressed her desire that Taslima needs urgent treatment at NIMHANS. We will convey the message to the good office of Chief Minister and wait for the next step.”

It is also learned that the Udaipur Municipal Council’s chairperson Shital Chandra Majumder also met with Taslima at her house and talked with her mother Bulbul Begum.