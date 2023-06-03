Special Court In Aizawl Convicts Assam Man For Cheating And Misappropriation Of funds

NET Web Desk

An individual from Assam was convicted by a special court on Friday for embezzlement and fraud. Mustaqur Rahman, son of Abdur Rahman and a resident of Guwahati, Assam, was found guilty by Judge HTC Lalrinchhana of the Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) for deceiving contractors in Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam. Rahman swindled a minimum of Rs 133 lakh from these individuals by promising them contract work under the state-owned Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation Ltd (MAMCO).

Mustaqur Rahman has been convicted under sections 403/420/468/471 r/w 120B IPC and sections 13 (1) (d)/13(2) of PC Act, 1988 r/w 120B IPC. The sentencing will be announced on June 5.

In November of the previous year, Lalremthanga, who was also implicated in corruption charges alongside Rahman, was sentenced to five years of rigorous punishment and fined ₹5 lakhs.

The corruption case came to light on March 25, 2015, when Zothankhuma, the Managing Director of MAMCO, reported malpractices and impropriety involving certain employees.

Subsequently, an investigation conducted by the Anti Corruption Bureau revealed that MAMCO, originally an agricultural marketing organization, had expanded its operations into civil construction. They had entered into a contract with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to serve as an implementing agency for their School Project in Lunglei and Champhai in Mizoram, Udalguri in Assam, and Ukhrul in Manipur. As per the agreement between MAMCO and KVS dated September 26, 2012, MAMCO was entitled to receive 7% of the service charges over the actual cost of work.

The total amount of money obtained by the two convicted individuals is ₹268 lakh.