Girls Outshine Boys in Tripura Board Class X and XII Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2023: Continuing the trend of girls outperforming boys, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results for Class X and XII on Monday. The overall pass percentage for Class X stands at 86.02 percent, while for Class XII, it is 83.24 percent. Among the students, girls achieved a pass percentage of 86.17 percent in Class X and 84.19 percent in Class XII, surpassing their male counterparts who recorded 85.84 percent and 82.16 percent, respectively.

Addressing a press conference at the TBSE office in Agartala on Monday noon, Dr. Bhabatosh Saha, President of the Board, shared the statistics. He stated that a total of 38,129 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examinations from 1,083 schools across the state. The examination was conducted in 162 venues under 77 examination centers. Gomati district secured the top position with a pass percentage of 92.30 percent, while North Tripura district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 77.80 percent. Out of the 1,083 schools, 214 schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate, while two schools had none of their students pass the examination.

In Class XII, a total of 33,452 candidates from 408 schools appeared for the HS+2 examinations conducted by TBSE. The examination took place in 112 venues under 64 centers. Sepahijala district achieved the highest pass percentage of 88.60 percent, while West Tripura district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 69.96 percent. Among the schools, 19 schools witnessed a 100 percent pass rate, while one school had no students pass the examination.

Dr. Saha further mentioned that 4,034 students appeared from the Science stream, 834 from the Commerce stream, and 28,522 from the Humanities stream in Class XII. Additionally, a total of 50 ‘Divyangjan’ (differently-abled) students, including 23 girls and 27 boys, appeared in the Class X examinations, while 20 ‘Divyangjan’ students, with an equal distribution of boys and girls, appeared in the Class XII examinations. Among them, 13 students in Class X and 6 students in Class XII were visually impaired.

TBSE Secretary Dulal Dey informed that the Board examinations for Class X and XII took place from March 15 to April 19. The answer sheet evaluation started on May 2. Mark sheets will be distributed to students through their respective schools within the next 10 days. Students have the option to apply for a review in three subjects and can also appear for two subjects under the ‘Bachar Bachao’ (Save the Year) program. The enrollment process for 2024 has been completed, and the compartmental process will commence. Practical examinations are scheduled for November, while pre-board exams will begin in the last week of December. The Board examinations for the next academic year will start in the third week of February.

The outstanding performance of girls in the TBSE Class X and XII results reflects their dedication and determination towards academic excellence. The Board’s efforts to provide quality education and support to students have played a significant role in their success.