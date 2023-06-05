Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Emphasizes On Pollution-Free Environment For Sustainable Existence On ‘World Environment Day’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2023: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha on Monday highlighted the crucial role of trees in maintaining ecological balance and emphasized the need for a pollution-free environment for the survival of all living beings.

As part of the “World Environment Day” celebrations, Chief Minister Dr. Saha actively participated in the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and attended a tree plantation program held at Maharajganj market in Agartala on Monday.

In a statement to the media, Chief Minister Dr. Saha expressed, “Our existence will face a crisis if the environment is not kept free from pollution. That is why this year’s World Environment Day slogan focuses on the complete elimination of plastic. Various public awareness programs have been organized today to discourage the use of plastic.”

He further emphasized the significant role of trees in creating a pollution-free environment. Dr. Saha highlighted that without trees, the environment would become polluted, leading to a disturbance in the ecosystem’s balance. He urged everyone to take initiative in planting more trees and stressed that if a tree is cut down for specific needs, it should be replaced by planting more trees. The state government is actively promoting and regulating tree plantation programs to maintain the environmental balance, he added.

The Chief Minister also called upon various social organizations to play a more active role in promoting a pollution-free environment.

Stressing the adverse consequences of plastic usage, Dr. Saha stated, “If the use of plastic is not stopped, it will pollute our roads and clog drains. To tackle this issue, the state government is encouraging the use of cloth and bamboo products as alternatives to plastic.” He emphasized the importance of not just discussing the ban on plastic but also creating public awareness to transform it into a reality. In addition to law enforcement, educating the public about the harmful aspects of plastic usage is crucial, he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumdar, Deputy Mayor Manika Das Datta, and Corporators Ratna Dutta and Pintu Ranjan Das during the event.

Tripura’s commitment to a pollution-free environment and sustainable practices on World Environment Day signifies the state’s dedication to preserving its natural resources and ensuring a better future for its citizens.