Tripura: PM’s Flagship Schemes At Awareness Campaign Camp; Finance Minister Emphasizes Extending Scheme Benefits To Economically Backward People

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2023: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Monday highlighted the importance of extending the benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship schemes to all townships across the state.

Speaking at an awareness campaign camp on Prime Minister Flagship Scheme, Small Savings Scheme, and Non-Banking Financial Companies, held at the Muktdhara Auditorium here in Agartala, the minister emphasized the projects’ aim to improve the socio-economic standards of laborers, farmers, and the poor.

The Finance minister stated that the primary objective of the camp was to educate economically backward individuals about the benefits of these projects. The Directorate of Institutional Finance organized the awareness campaign camp to ensure that the intended beneficiaries are informed and empowered.

During the camp, the finance minister expressed the government’s goal of enhancing the socio-economic status of the population while providing economic security. To achieve this, the minister stressed the importance of spreading awareness about the Prime Minister’s flagship schemes, particularly among rural communities, workers, and farmers. By understanding the advantages of these schemes, people are encouraged to save money in the right places and avoid turning to non-banking financial companies.

The Finance minister cautioned against the temptation of seeking quick monetary gains and emphasized the significance of prudent financial decision-making. He highlighted flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, which have positively impacted the lives of the underprivileged, especially the poor, laborers, and daily wage earners.

The minister further mentioned that the government has taken various steps to encourage more people to participate in small savings schemes, thereby securing their future. Currently, there are 3,000 small savings agents across the state, and additional agents will be appointed at sub-division and district levels. The government’s objective is to ensure that everyone can avail the benefits of the Prime Minister’s flagship schemes and small savings schemes.

During the event, Haridulal Acharya, Acting Sabhadipati of West Tripura Zilla Parishad, commended the entrepreneurial initiative and suggested organizing similar camps at the panchayat and block levels. Rajat Panth, Acting District Magistrate of West Tripura district, assured that the government is committed to safeguarding the money deposited by the public. The Additional SP of the Crime Branch and Rakhi Biswas, Additional Secretary and Director of the Department of Institutional Finance, also addressed the gathering.

In a significant gesture, a cheque of Rs 50,000 was donated to the Finance Minister for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by the Commissioner of Taxes and Institutional Finance Department.

Following the inaugural function, officials from the Reserve Bank of India, along with representatives from various banks, participated in a technical session. The camp witnessed the presence of numerous micro savings officers and agents who discussed schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

The finance minister’s efforts to create awareness and promote the Prime Minister’s flagship schemes aim to uplift the socio-economic conditions of marginalized sections of society and foster financial inclusivity throughout the state.