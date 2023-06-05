Tripura State Rifles Soldier Commits Suicide At Battalion Headquarters; Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2023: A shocking incident unfolded at the headquarters of the 13th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on Sunday night when a soldier took his own life. The deceased, identified as Sarat Singh.

Reportedly used his service rifle to shoot himself while on duty at the TSR headquarters in Daspara, Kanchanpur, under the North Tripura district. Singh, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, tragically ended his own life, leaving authorities and local media searching for answers.

The TSR authorities have chosen to maintain a veil of silence concerning the matter. When approached by local media for comments, high-ranking officials declined to provide statements until the post-mortem report becomes available. This decision has fuelled speculation about the internal situation within the organization.

According to sources, the incident is believed to be a consequence of a flawed internal system and alleged mistreatment of low-ranking officers by a few high-ranking officials. Officers have reportedly faced unjust denial of leaves and encountered scolding when attempting to reason with superiors. The incident is seen as an example of the abusive behaviour that lower-ranking TSR personnel endure, according to an anonymous source.

In response to the soldier’s tragic death, police sources have registered the case as an unnatural death and initiated a thorough investigation. Authorities are determined to uncover the circumstances leading to the suicide and address any underlying issues within the TSR. Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, the soldier’s remains will be sent to Kolkata, his hometown, for final rites.

The incident has raised concerns about the well-being and working conditions of the soldiers serving in the TSR. Calls for a comprehensive review of the internal system and the treatment of low-ranking officers have grown louder, emphasizing the need for swift action to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, questions regarding the soldier’s state of mind, the alleged mistreatment, and the overall internal functioning of the TSR remain unanswered. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and promoting a supportive and respectful environment within law enforcement organizations.

The authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses. Meanwhile, the tragic suicide has sparked a broader conversation about the welfare of security personnel and the need for a robust support system to ensure their mental and emotional well-being.