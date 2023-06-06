Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Inaugurates Nagaland Commissions’ Complex At Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, June 6, 2023: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today inaugurated the Nagaland Commissions’ Complex at Kohima. Speaking on the occasion, Rio said the different Commissions are assigned to serve people by listening to the people’s grievances and redressing their queries and desires.

He stated that the objective of the Commissions is to gain the confidence of the people and promote transparency and accountability, and contain corruption.

The Chief Minister lamented that the Naga society is educated but not mature and refined. Asserting that there are many apprehensions and doubts among the public, he asked the Commissions to sincerely carry out their assigned duties.

Also speaking at the programme, Nagaland State Chief Information Commissioner, I. Meyionen Jamir, informed that since its inception in March 2006, the Nagaland Information Commission has received 304 appeals and 11 complaints. During 2022-23, it received 47 cases and disposed of 43 cases. Jamir further stated that the Commission has disposed of all pending cases and presently dealing only with current cases.

The Nagaland Commissions’ Complex is located below NBCC Convention Centre, Kohima, and will house the Disability Commission, Child Rights Protection Commission, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nagaland Information Commission, Women Commission, Human Rights Commission, Backward Tribes Commission and Election Commission.