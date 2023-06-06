Nagaland: T.R. Zeliang Launches Integrated Health Campaign At Peren

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, June 6: Dy. CM, Planning & Transformation and National Highway, T.R. Zeliang graced the launching program of Integrated Health Campaign at DC’s Conference Hall, Peren on 6th June 2023.

Speaking at the function, T.R. Zeliang said Integrated Health Campaign is being launched in many countries to reach out to the maximum number of people through timely intervention to control, prevent and eradicate diseases. He also said the launching of this Integrated Health Campaign in Peren District is significantly initiated at the right time and this pilot programme is the first of its kind in the whole state and is also second in the country after Namsa district in Arunachal Pradesh.

He extended appreciation to the Medical Department, especially the officers involved in making the program a reality. For any state to grow economically, Zeliang added improvement of the human resources index is a must, and this can be achieved only when our healthcare system improves, and sufficiently cater to the medical needs of the people. Further, he hoped that this campaign will greatly alleviate the problems faced by people from far-flung areas and those with little or no access to medical facilities and help in preventing and eliminating various ailments at the right time.

Short speeches were also delivered by Dy. Director NACO, Dr. Saiprasad and Commissioner & Secretary, H&FW, Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS.

Earlier, the programme was chaired by CMO Peren, Dr. Limatula, while a vote of thanks was proposed by Project Director, NSACS, Dr. Akuo Sorhie.