Sikkim: Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Of Critical Care Block At District Hospital Gyalshing

NET Web Desk

Gyalshing, June 6 : Sikkim Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone for the construction of Critical Care Block at District Hospital Gyalshing, this morning.

The ceremony took place in the special presence of Area MLA cum Minister (Gyalshing-Bermiok Constituency), Shri Lok Nath Sharma, Minister for Transport and Building & Housing Department, Shri Sanjeet Kharel, MLA, Smt. Sunita Gajmer, Secretary to HCM, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department), Zilla Adhakshya Gyalshing and District Collector Gyalshing.

The building consists of 50 beds, proposed on the compound of the existing Gyalshing hospital, it looks forward to further strengthening of the existing healthcare system present there. With a number of facilities being added, such as a 30 beds Isolation Ward, 10 beds Intensive Care Unit, 2 beds Operation Theatre & Labour Room Complex, 6 beds High Dependency Unit (HDU), 2 beds Maternal and Child Health (MCH), and a host of emergency services, etc. The proposed structure is not only designed in a way to solve the healthcare needs but also the problems unique to the site, such as addition of a parking lot, ambulance bay and an open terrace for further future expansion.

The total project cost about 23.75 Crore and will be completed in its stipulated time of 36 Month.