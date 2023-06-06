Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath Emphasizes Modernization For Enhanced Crop Productivity

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala June 06, 2023: In a bid to prioritize agricultural development and the welfare of farmers, Ratan Lal Nath, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, announced the launch of several schemes by the central and state governments aimed at doubling farmers’ income. Encouraging farmers to make use of these initiatives, Nath highlighted the importance of adopting modern technology and seeking the advice of agricultural scientists to increase crop production and profitability.

During the inauguration of an awareness meeting and the distribution of agricultural materials for agriculture and horticulture cultivation at the Ramakrishna Ashram in Saatdubia Gram Panchayat of Mohanpur RD Block in West Tripura district on Tuesday, Minister Nath expressed the government’s unwavering support for farmers. He emphasized that farmers would receive assistance in the form of support materials and advice, urging them to seize this opportunity and collaborate in building a self-reliant Tripura.

Minister Nath stressed the significance of expanding millet cultivation, noting its profitability and high nutritional value. Encouraging farmers to embrace millet as a lucrative crop, he aimed to promote its cultivation across the region.

The government’s dedication to agricultural development and the welfare of farmers showcases their commitment to uplifting the farming community and improving their livelihoods. With the launch of these schemes, farmers in Tripura are poised to benefit from enhanced support and resources, empowering them to thrive in the agricultural sector.

Dr Biswajit Das, Joint Director of Indian Agricultural Research Center also spoke on the occasion. All Tripura Farmers Club President Pradeep Burman Roy. Deputy Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department gave a welcome speech. Mohanpur Panchayat Samiti Chairman Reena Debvarma presided over the event. Mohanpur Panchayat Samiti Vice Chairman Rakesh Deb, Mohanpur Agri Standing Committee Chairman Swapan Kumar Ghosh, Satdubia Gram Panchayat Head Anima Sutradhar, Tripura Cricket Association Treasurer Joylal Das and others were present on the occasion.

Power tillers, spray machines, water cannons, power waders, spades were distributed among the farmers on the occasion. Besides, vegetables, fruits and millet seeds are distributed among the farmers. Before the event, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister visited the vegetable fields in Saatdubiya Gram Panchayat and exchanged views with the farmers.