Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Acknowledges Businessmen’s Vital Role In Fueling State’s Economy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 06, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday urged the business community to embrace competition with investors from other states, recognizing their vital role in Tripura’s economy. Referring to them as the backbone of the state’s economy, he emphasized his personal connection with the business community, hailing from a family of businessmen himself.

In his address at the BJP Trade Cell’s Businessman Sanmelan on Tuesday evening, Dr. Saha underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering dedication to development and highlighted that Tripura stands as the sole northeastern state benefiting from the Act East policy. He expressed his pride in witnessing remarkable progress in Tripura under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, exemplified by the state’s state-of-the-art railway station. This achievement symbolized the positive atmosphere that prevails in the state.

The Chief Minister lauded the introduction of 13 express trains, connecting Tripura to various parts of the country and making travel more convenient for citizens. He attributed this transformative change to the efforts of PM Modi. Furthermore, Dr. Saha highlighted the significant development of highways in the state, with six projects nearing completion and four more slated to begin soon.

Dr. Saha highlighted the thriving business prospects that have emerged due to improved connectivity in Tripura, made possible by the state’s robust internet infrastructure and top-notch airport facilities. While acknowledging the past challenges faced by the state in terms of connectivity, he emphasized that Tripura now possesses all the necessary resources to attract investors not only from India but also from other countries. Dr. Saha urged local businessmen to rise to the occasion and compete with these investors, emphasizing that their development is crucial for the overall advancement of Tripura’s economy.

He also emphasized that the active participation of local businessmen is pivotal to the prosperity of Tripura. Dr. Saha recognized them as the driving force behind the state’s economic growth and stressed that without their forward-thinking approach, Tripura cannot reach its full potential. He called for an increase in production and further investment to sustain the upward trajectory of Tripura’s economy.

In addition, the Chief Minister strongly criticized the previous left front government for deliberately fostering animosity between businessmen and employees, resulting in the collapse of industries in the state.

“During their tenure, the former government attempted to create divisions between businessmen and employees, using politics as a means to impede progress,” lamented the Chief Minister. “However, since 2014, when Narendra Modi assumed the role of Prime Minister, people have been assured that they can invest without encountering any obstacles. Under the left front government, numerous factories were forced to shut down. Conversely, our administration is committed to fostering the development of business owners and workers alike. The transformation of our nation began with the arrival of PM Modi.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks highlighted the detrimental consequences of the left front government’s actions and underscored the current government’s dedication to facilitating a harmonious relationship between businessmen and employees, thereby promoting overall development in the state.