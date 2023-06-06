Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Interacts With Board Toppers, Encourages Educational Excellence In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 6, 2023: Chief Minister Prof Dr. Manik Saha engaged in an interactive session with the top-performing students in this year’s secondary and higher secondary examinations, conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. The event took place at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala, where CM Dr. Saha extended congratulations to the students, their parents, and teachers for their outstanding achievements.

Expressing the necessity of talented students for the state’s development, CM Dr. Saha emphasized that success in life can only be attained through hard work and dedication. In order to provide higher education opportunities within the state and prevent talented students from seeking education elsewhere, the government is actively developing infrastructures for higher education.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister conveyed to the students that there is no substitute for hard work. He attributed their success to the combined efforts of students, parents, and teachers. CM Dr. Saha emphasized that their achievements in the Board examinations have laid a solid foundation for their future higher education.

He further stated that today’s students are the future of the country, quoting the Prime Minister’s belief that knowledge holders have the responsibility of leading the nation forward.

The Chief Minister urged students to not only focus on their studies but also to develop a mindset of contributing to society and the country. He encouraged them to seek inspiration from the biographies of notable individuals and emphasized the importance of personal growth. CM Dr. Saha expressed confidence that these students would bring glory to Tripura and play a significant role in its future development.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister discussed the achievements, future plans, and study methods of the top-scoring students. The students expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the Chief Minister.

Notably, this year’s secondary examination witnessed 28 students securing the top 10 positions, while the higher secondary examination had 17 students in the top 10 ranks. Chief Secretary Puneet Agarwal, Chief Minister’s Secretary Dr. PK Chakraborty, Education Department Secretary Saradindu Chowdhury, School Education Department Director Chandini Chandran, and other officials were present during the event.

The Chief Minister’s interactive session with the academic achievers showcases the government’s commitment to promoting educational excellence in Tripura and fostering a bright future for the state’s students.