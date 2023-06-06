Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces That Govt Is Embarking On Significant Infrastructure Development Project In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

NET News Desk, June 6: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government is embarking on a significant infrastructure development project in Nagaland.

In a tweet, the Minister informed that the project involves the construction of a 25-kilometer, two-lane highway with hard shoulders, stretching from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of Package-3. Mr Gadkari emphasized that this initiative aims to strengthen connectivity with neighboring states in the northeast region, providing efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective transportation options for all commuters.