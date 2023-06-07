Tripura: BJYM Launches Four Programs To Commemorate Nine Years Of PM Modi-Led Government’s Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2023: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tripura Pradesh, is set to launch four programs to commemorate the nine-year anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government’s exceptional service in promoting good governance and eradicating poverty nationwide. The initiatives, namely ‘Labharthi Samvad,’ first-time voters’ registration and felicitation, ‘Bike Yatra,’ and an online national-level quiz competition, will be conducted from May 31 to June 30 across the state.

The BJYM has conducted state, district, and mandal level ‘Karyakarini Baithoks’ (executive meetings) in preparation for their month-long programs. The objective is to ensure that every individual in society is reached as development and progress have been accelerated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha of the Double Engine government. These details were shared by Vikki Prasad, the state vice-president of BJYM, during a press conference held in Agartala on Wednesday.

He said, the BJYM aims to engage with grassroots workers and leaders at various levels to ensure effective implementation of their programs. Their efforts are directed towards reaching every segment of society, ensuring that the benefits of development and progress under the joint leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha reach the last person.

According to a statement made by the BJYM state vice-president Vikki Prasad during a press conference in Agartala, the “Labharthi Samvad” program has been designed to facilitate interactions with and gather feedback from beneficiaries of welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government. The initiative will involve door-to-door interactions and town hall-style mass connect programs aimed at engaging with Labharthis, those who have benefited from various welfare schemes since 2014. Notable accomplishments in Tripura include the distribution of three lakh houses under PMAY, providing free tap water connections through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and extending social allowances of Rs 2000 to 3.81 lakh individuals. These achievements are attributed to the collaborative efforts of the “Double Engine” governments. The BJYM plans to amplify the voices of beneficiaries through various social media platforms, highlighting their testimonials and experiences.

As part of their initiatives, the BJYM has organized a four-day program in each mandal from June 7 to 10. During this program, registration for first-time voters will be conducted, and newly registered voters will be felicitated. To facilitate this process, BJYM workers have already established camps in front of various higher educational institutions throughout the state.

In addition, the Yuva Morcha has organized a ‘Bike Yatra’ as the third component of their initiatives. This yatra will take place in 10 organization districts of the BJP, and two teams will be formed to visit various mandals and villages. The BJYM karyakartas (workers) will document their activities and share them through the Saral app, ensuring transparency and accessibility of information. As per the BJYM proforma, the yatra will include a night stay at each mandal, allowing for a comprehensive engagement with the local communities.

Lastly, the BJYM will organize a national-level online quiz competition for students studying in schools and colleges. The competition aims to engage and involve young minds across the country. The BJYM will take care of all the necessary arrangements for this event, as stated by the Morcha’s state vice-president during the press briefing.