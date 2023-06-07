Tripura Government Recognizes Sanitary Workers As “Frontline Health Workers”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2023: In a significant move to acknowledge the crucial role played by sanitary workers, the Tripura government, led by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, has officially designated them as “Frontline Health Workers” on Wednesday.

This commendable decision aims to honor the invaluable contribution of sanitary workers, who are responsible for ensuring the proper and scientific disposal of hazardous waste. By recognizing them as Frontline Health Workers, the government is committed to providing them with essential protective gear, equipment, and necessary immunizations.

The initiative not only recognizes their tireless efforts during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic but also acknowledges their day-to-day duties. It serves as a testament to the government’s deep respect and gratitude towards these unsung heroes.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressed his appreciation for the contribution made by sanitary frontline workers in Tripura and across the nation, particularly during the difficult times of the pandemic. He described this initiative as a pioneering step for the weaker and marginalized sections of society.

In addition, the state government, as part of its “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” approach, has approved the construction of staff quarters at various healthcare facilities across districts. These include Borakha and Ranirbazaar Primary Health Care in West Tripura district, Anandabazaar CHC in North Tripura, Atharabola PHC in Gomati district, Machmara PHC in Unakoti district, and Sonamura CHC in Sepahijala district.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that sustained efforts to develop healthcare infrastructure will yield positive results. The development of such infrastructure, with an estimated cost of approximately 1688.62 lakhs, will greatly benefit the general public and healthcare workers alike.