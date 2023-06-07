Tripura Government Stresses Utilizing Retirees’ Experience For State’s Development: Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2023: Emphasizing the importance of retirees’ experience for societal development, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Wednesday announced the government’s intention to tap into their expertise during the Pensioners’ Court-2023 event organized by the Finance Department. The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to transitioning towards a paperless work environment in the near future.

The inauguration of the Online Pension Grievances Portal marked a significant step in streamlining the pension process. Additionally, the Finance Minister launched the online submission of pension proposals and e-service books through the HRMS (Human Resource Management System). Notably, 71 complaints were filed during the Pensioners’ Court session.

Singha Roy underscored the government’s efforts to extend government service opportunities to every citizen of the state. Promoting transparency in work, the current administration is actively implementing reforms and changes across various sectors. The minister assured that the government is dedicated to resolving pension-related issues and ensuring the smooth disbursement of benefits, including for the spouses of pensioners.

Encouraging retired employees to submit accurate information, Singha Roy advised the Departmental Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to assist retirees in verifying the correctness of their details. He urged the departments, pensioners, AG offices, and bank authorities to collaborate in recording accurate information on the pensioners’ portal.

Finance Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey emphasized the right to pension for retired employees and advocated for simplifying the pension system. Akinchan Sarkar, Additional Secretary of Finance, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the government’s responsibility to provide financial social security to retired employees. The government has implemented the Digital Life Certification for pensioners and urged banks to prioritize sincere assistance to pensioners.

During the event, Finance Minister Pranajit Singh Roy personally presented pension payment orders to retired employees. Notable attendees included Deputy Account General Lalit Kumar Bimal, Senior Account Officer Anindita Dhar, Treasury Officer Shankaranarayan Das, and the Convener of Pensioners’ Cell, Byomkesh Chowdhury.

The government’s focus on utilizing the expertise of retirees, along with its commitment to digitalization and transparent governance, demonstrates its dedication to ensuring the welfare and support of pensioners in Tripura.